Odisha police uses Rohit’s ‘Don’t Try To Be A Hero’ remark to Sarfaraz to create awareness about use of helmets

Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda police in Odisha has used Indian cricket skipper Rohit Sharma’s ‘Don’t Try To Be A Hero’ remark to Sarfaraz Khan to create awareness on use of helmets.

The incident took place when Shoaib Bashir was batting along with Ben Foakes during the third day of the India vs England 4th Test in Ranchi. Rohit who wanted a close fielder to Bashir asked Sarfaraz to go for fielding. However, the 26-year-old wanted to field without using helmet.

But, in a viral video, Rohit can be seen schooling Sarfaraz in a humorous style for not wearing a helmet. He can be heard saying ‘Don’t Try To Be A Hero’ to Sarfaraz. To this Dinesh Karthik, who was on air also can be heard saying, “Rohit Sharma says Aye bhai hero nahi banne ka. Very Rohit Sharma style to say, not the usual way – don’t try to be a hero, wear a helmet.” Soon the video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Jharsuguda police has used to the video and has created awareness on the use of helmet while driving. “Captain is absolutely right, safety should be the first priority On field or on bike – Always Wear Helmet Rohit to Sarfaraz:- Don’t try be a hero, wear a helmet,” captioned the Jharsuguda police while sharing the video on its X handle.

Watch the Video here: