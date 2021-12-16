Odisha police to use Odia language to file a chargesheet

Bhubaneswar: The police officers can write a chargesheet in Odia language from now onwards, informed Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay through an official notification. Reportedly, the Odia language will be accepted in Orissa High Court.

DGP Abhay has informed that instead of writing incorrect English while filing the chargesheets, it has been allowed to write those in Odia language.

Due to the incorrect English writing of some investigating officers, the criminal was able to escape during the trial.

The police DG has directed the Additional Director General (ADG) of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) to take action in case the chargesheet is filed through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

While preparing the witnesses’ statements, records, statements taken during the collection of evidence, and the post-mortem report in the English language, the police officers can do the same in Odia language also.