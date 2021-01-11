Odisha Police Sub-Inspectors To Get Promotion After 8 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday gave its approval to the proposal for the promotion of the police officers who are in the rank of sub-inspector (SI) after eight years of service.

The Home Department of the State government has reportedly given the green signal to the proposal given by the Odisha police headquarters for the promotion of the sub-inspectors after eight years of their job. Earlier, they used to get promotion to the rank of inspector after serving 10 years.

This decision of the State government would benefit a total of 234 police SIs who are working in different agencies of the State Police across the State, said sources.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha police headquarters had in December, 2020 written to the home department to consider the proposal of relaxation of the eligibility criterion for the promotion of the SIs.