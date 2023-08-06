Odisha: Police SI nabbed by Vigilance for taking bribe

A Police SI (Sub-Inspector) was nabbed by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe in Koraput district today.

Koraput: A Police SI (Sub-Inspector) was nabbed by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe in Koraput district today.

The arrested SI has been identified as Prasant Kumar Mohanty, of Ambaguda police outpost under Jeypore Sadar police station limits of the district.

He was taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person to help him in a case registered earlier in Sadar PS, Jeypore, of which Mohanty, was the Investigating Officer.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Mohanty and seized.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S case No. 25/2023 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Mohanty.

Detailed report follows.

