Bhubaneswar: As many as two persons were arrested while firearm and ammunitions were seized from them on Friday in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. The Quick Action Team and Balianta Police conducted the raid and made the seizure.

As per reports, based upon reliable information QAT and Balianta Police conducted raid today forenoon at the vicinity of Bhingarpur Chhak under Balianta Police Station and apprehended two antisocials with a Fire Arm/ live ammunitions.

The arrested persons are identified as Bikram Patra, S/o- Bijay Patra of Village- Gangeswar, Bhingarpur PS- Sadar, Dist- Cuttack and Chittaranjan Behera alias Kalia S/o- Gangadhar Behera of Village- Athaantar, Ps- Balipatna, Dist- Khurdha.

The seizure in this case includes one .9MM Country made Pistol, six numbers of live ammunitions and one motorcycle and 3 cell phones.

A case has been lodged in this connection at the Balianta Police Station vide Case No.120, Dt-23.04.2021, U/s- 353/34 IPC Sec 25(1-B) (a) Arms Act. Sub Inspector PK Sahoo is investigating into it.