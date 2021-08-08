Odisha police seize counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 13 lakhs, 6 arrested

Sambalpur: In one of the biggest hauls, Sambalpur police on Sunday seized counterfeit currency valued at Rs 13 lakh notes and arrested six persons in this connection.

The notes were in Rs 2000, Rs 500 & Rs 100 denominations.

The Sambalpur police busted a gang involved in printing fake Indian currency notes.They have also seized machine and papers used for manufacturing these fake currency notes and arrested six persons.

Later, the police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter.