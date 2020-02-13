Odisha Police secure 1st position in All India Shooting Competition

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The shooting team of Odisha Police secured 1st position and won the Championship amongst the ‘State Police’ in the All India Police Shooting Competition.

It is being held in Bihar from 10th Feb and will continue till 15th Feb 2020.

As per reports, this win has been achieved after one and half decades.

The team also won the Jaylalitha Trophy. This award is given to promote sports championship in national and international level.

Odisha Police team also secured 3rd position in the Revolver shooting category.

