Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Vacancies available for over 200 Constable posts

The Odisha Police Selection Board has issued a notification for the recruitment of 244 constable posts (Communication)- to be engaged with Odisha Police Signal Services on a contractual basis.

As per the notification, transgender candidates are eligible to apply for the post. However, PwD candidates can not apply for the vacancies.

Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the posts from September 13, 2021 at the official website of Odisha Police. The last date to apply for the posts is October 4, 2021.

For more details on eligibility, age limit, and other details, you can read the article bellow:

Important Dates

Starting dates of submission of online applications: September 13, 2021

Last date for submission of online applications: October 4, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 244

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have passed +2 Examination or equivalent Examination in Science with (1) Physics (2) Chemistry and (3) Mathematics of Electronics or Statistics or Computer Science or Information Technology conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education or by any other recognised Board or Council, OR

The candidates should have passed the 3-year Diploma Course in engineering subjects approved/offered by State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training, Odisha or by All India Council for Technical Education / University Grant Commission.

Apart from this, the candidate should have passed Odia as one of the subjects in the High School Certificate Examination or an examination in Odia language equivalent to ME standard recognised or conducted by the School and Mass Education Department of Government of Odisha.

Age Limit

The candidate’s age must not be less than 18 years and should not be more than 23 years of age as of 01 01.2021 .

Age relaxation is available for ST, SC. SEBC, Home Guards & Women candidates.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be based on the following three steps:

Computer Bases Recruitment Examination Physical Standard Measurement Physical Efficiency Test

How to Apply For Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies available for the constable posts after the application is activated in the Odisha Police website. You should note that the last date to submit the online application is October 4, 2021.

Application Fee

The candidates, other than from SC & ST category, shall pay an examination fee of Rs 220 by online mode.

The notification has been given bellow: