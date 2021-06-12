Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 477 Sub-Inspector posts; Transgenders can apply

Odisha police has issued a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector for various police stations across the state.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 through online mode on its official website odishapolice.gov.in. The application link could be open to apply on 22nd June 2021 and the last date to apply for the posts is 15th July 2021.

A total of 477 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Transgender candidates are eligible to apply but PWD candidate are not eligible to apply.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application (Tentative): June 22, 2021

Last date of online application: July 07, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Sub- Inspector posts- 477

UR – 239

SC – 78

ST – 107

SEBC – 53

Eligibility Criteria for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a Bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates who have not taken Odia as a subject in HSC standard must posses requisite certificate of passing ME standard in Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit

The candidate’s age should not be bellow 21 years and above 25 years as on 1st January 2021.

Age relaxation is available for SC/ST/ SEBC/ Women and ex-servicemen candidates as per Odisha government rules.

Application Fee

The candiates shall a pay a application fee of Rs 285.

SC/ST candidates are not required to pay any fee.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the marks obtained of Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and physical Efficiency Test.

For detailed information on the recruitment process, candidates can check the recruitment notification given bellow.

How to apply for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by online mode on the link to be provided in the detailed advertisement to be issued on 21st June 2021 uploaded on Odishapolice.gov.in on or before July 07, 2021.

