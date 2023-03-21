Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha police recovers huge cache of explosives

The Odisha Police has recovered a huge cache of explosives from Andhra Pradesh said reliable reports on Tuesday.  

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
explosives seized by odisha police
Logo of Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has recovered a huge cache of explosives from Andhra Pradesh said reliable reports on Tuesday.

The Odisha Police has recovered the following items during a search operation in the Kusumput area of Andhra Pradesh.

Take a look

2 dead in road accident in Bhubaneswar

6 ITBP jawans injured in road accident in Odisha

It is worth mentioning that, the Odisha police has been conducting search operations in Andhra Pradesh  and Chattisgarh on a regular basis.

The following items have been recovered by the Odisha Police: 

  1. Cordex Wire 50-60 kgs
  2. Six tiffin boxes with explosives
  3. Two walkie talkies
  4. And other electronic articles
Sudeshna Panda 5514 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Kudumi Sena observes 6-hours bandh in Mayurbhanj

State

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Odisha today

State

Odisha to receive rainfall for four more days, Check details

State

15 injured in bus truck head-on collision in Boudh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7