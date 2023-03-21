Odisha police recovers huge cache of explosives
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has recovered a huge cache of explosives from Andhra Pradesh said reliable reports on Tuesday.
The Odisha Police has recovered the following items during a search operation in the Kusumput area of Andhra Pradesh.
It is worth mentioning that, the Odisha police has been conducting search operations in Andhra Pradesh and Chattisgarh on a regular basis.
The following items have been recovered by the Odisha Police:
- Cordex Wire 50-60 kgs
- Six tiffin boxes with explosives
- Two walkie talkies
- And other electronic articles