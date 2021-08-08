Odisha: Police raids gambling den in Koraput, 17 detained

Image Courtesy: IANS (representational news)

Koraput: Police on Sunday conducted a raid at a gambling den in Kamara area of Borigumma in Odisha’s Koraput district and detained as many as 17 people.

While informing about the raids, Borigumma Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hare Krishna Majhi said that a team of police conducted raids after getting a piece of information about the gambling den.

Sources said that while a total of 17 people have been detained for questioning, some others fled from the spot.

Cops also seized Rs 7.83 lakhs along with cars and bikes from the possession of gamblers.

