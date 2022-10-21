Odisha: Police picks up Archana Nag’s husband

Bhubaneswar: The husband of lady blackmailer Jagabandhu Nag has been picked up by the Commissionerate police early Friday morning.

The Commisionerate police had formed a special squad for handling matters relating to Archana Nag, the much-talked-about female blackmailer.

It is noteworthy that Jagabandhu has been picked up by the special squad of the police and taken too Khandagiri police station where he will be questioned further.

The questions that will be asked are as follows:

How they used to blackmail the targets? Who is the mastermind of the plan? How the videos of the intimate moments were recorded? How the extortion money was received? Who used to help them in their acts? How much money they have amassed in a span of five (5) years? In what way was their aide Khageswar Patra involved in the acts?

According to police sources, the main source of income for the woman and her husband was duping people. Popular film producers, businessmen and policemen have been conned by the woman. The woman had introduced herself as a lawyer.

She used to introduce herself and befriend rich people and then blackmail and con them on a regular basis.

The woman Archana Nag, had recently filed a complaint in Bhubaneswar with the Laxmisagar police that she had been sexually assaulted by a leading Odia film producer. According to reports, the woman had also submitted some photographs supporting her claims.