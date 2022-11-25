Odisha police officer under Vigilance scanner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested a police officer in Boudh district on charges of bribery on Friday. The arrested cop has been identified as Madan Mohan Pradhan, the officer-in-charge of Janhapank police outpost.

A team of Vigilance sleuths from Berhampur-Phulbani-Boudh laid a trap based on an allegation received against Pradhan and arrested him while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The police officer was caught red-handed when he was receiving the cash from a businessman. He had allegedly demanded the money with an assurance to not to take action against him in an old case.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance officials are said to have filed a case against Madan Mohan Pradhan.