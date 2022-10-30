Odisha: Police officer registers case against himself for beating ‘dalit’ youth

Bhubaneswar: An police offer of Balipatna police station had to registered a complaint against himself for beating a dalit youth.

As per sources, the police officer identified as IIC Krupasindhu Barad had to do so in accordance with the DCP order.

The case has been against Krupasindhu Barad and SI Rakesh Samal.

Three days ago, a dalit young man named Saroj Bhoi was arrested by Balipatna police.

After receiving the complaint, DCP ordered the police officers to file a case against themselves in the police station.