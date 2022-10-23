Odisha: Police issues Diwali 2022 guidelines for Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police of Cuttack has issued various guidelines regarding the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Cuttack district.

The above guidelines have been issued by the police to ensure a safe and sound Diwali. Notably, firecrackers are allowed to be sold at over 27 places in Cuttack.

As per the information given by the DCP Cuttack Pinak Mishra, 200 firecracker traders till date have been provided licenses to sell crackers.

It is noteworthy that, the residents will be allowed to burst crackers only for two hours, that is from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The denizens have been requested to burst crackers with noise less than 125 decibels or else to burst noiseless crackers.

Strict action shall be imposed against any person who burst crackers with loud noise or any crackers other than green crackers approved by the Petroleum and Exclusive Safety Organisation (PESO).

The Cuttack DCP has appealed to the public to report any violation of these guidelines stated above to the nearest police station or police control room.