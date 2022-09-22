Odisha Police in Bihar to probe fake medicine case, Health secretary writes counterpart to cooperate

Bhubaneswar: The team of Commissionerate Police is in Bihar for investigation of the fake medicine case of Odisha. Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal has written to his counterpart in Bihar to cooperate.

As per reports, the fake medicines Telma 40 and Telma M that had been seized in Odisha had been supplied from the factory of a Company situated in Gaya of Bihar. Though the matter has already been intimated to the Drug Controller of Bihar, so far no answer has been received in this matter.

It is to be noted that Odisha Govt has formed a team to probe the fake medicine issue case. Assistant Drug Controller and two police officers are there in this team. Odisha Health Department has written the Bihar Health Department to co-operate the investigating team from Odisha in this regard.

It is to be noted that few days back, the Drug Control team had conducted raids in several places of Cuttack and busted the distribution of fake medicines.

According to preliminary investigation, the fake medicines were being supplied to Cuttack from Gaya in Bihar and Bengaluru.

To probe further into the matter, two teams of Drug Control have been formed to visit the places from where the fake medicines were being supplied, said sources.