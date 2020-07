Odisha Police Dog ‘Tara’ Dies, Given Guard Of Honour In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: The tracker dog ‘Tara’ of Nabarangpur police unit was accorded a guard of honour on her death. The canine was involved in a number of police operations.

She had a long and successful career as a police dog and was hence accorded a guard of honour.

All the police personnel bid her a tearful adieu.