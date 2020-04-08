Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police DG Abhay on Wednesday instructed police officers to take strong legal action against persons who are involved in assaulting and misbehaving with doctors, health workers and other medical staff on duty.

The DGP advised all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ensure the safety and security of doctors and other health workers.

“Few instances of misbehaviour, manhandling of doctors and health workers have come to the notice of Odisha Police. Doctors and health workers play a crucial role in the fight against coronavirus. In fact, they are the front-line fighters in this war against Covid-19. Their safety and security is the priority of Odisha Police,” said the DGP in a communique.

The SPs and DCPs have also been advised to investigate such cases after registering FIR against the culprits.

It has been decided to appoint a DSP or above ranked officer to supervise such cases and submit the chargesheets within a month.