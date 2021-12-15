Odisha: Police detain 3 suspicious Babas: Watch

Pipili: Police have detained 3 suspicious persons on Wednesday who were begging in the attire of Babas in the market of Balakati in Khordha district of Odisha. They have reportedly multiple Identity Cards in different names and they are said to be from Bangladesh.

As per reports, today morning when the three persons who posed and attired as Naga Baba were begging at Balakati Bazar few locals detained them suspecting them to be thieves. The locals enquired about their real identities for which they could not give any satisfactory answer and hence immediately informed Police.

Police reached the spot and recovered multiple ID cards in different names from their possession. In all these IDs their native place has been mentioned as Bangladesh. Balakati Police has detained the three in the Police station for interrogation.

It is yet to be ascertained from where these suspicious persons have come and since when they are here. Also, how come they have multiple IDs and why they are begging here are also need to be found. The locals have demanded that all these answers should be found from them.