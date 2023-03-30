Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has intervened in the recruitment process of Odisha police constables, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The High Court has intervened in the recruitment process of constables in Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Koraput and Kalahandi districts while recruitment process is going on in the state.

It is worth mentioning that, the High Court had also intervened in the constable recruitment process while it was underway in Puri district.

On hearing the writ petition filed on behalf of Vishnu Mund and others, Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra of the Orissa High Court gave the order that, the Odisha police constable recruitment results to be declared after final verdict of HC. Lawyer Rajeev Rath is handling the case on behalf of the petitioner.

While the Orissa High Court has issued a notice to all the parties, it has said that they can continue the recruitment process of the District Police Selection Board. But after the final verdict of the writ petition in the High Court, the results of the Constable Recruitment Examination of all these districts will be announced, the High Court has clarified in the directive.

The process for recruitment of 4790 constables in various district police of the state is going on. The petition stated that the pass marks fixed by the board was illegal. The application stated that the cut-off mark was not mentioned in the advertisement, said Rath in his contention.

In addition to this, while there is a 10% reservation for home guards, the SCST reservation is illegal in the process of recruitment, stated in the petition. Further details awaited in this case.