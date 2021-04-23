Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs 23,92,800 in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

“From morning of 22.04.2021 to morning of 23.04.2021, 7 cases regd, 17 people arrested, 647 vehicles seized, Rs. 23,92,800/- fine collected by the Odisha Police for violation of COVID19 guidelines. Be a responsible citizen. Stay alert & stay safe from Coronavirus, ” informed the Odisha Police through a tweet.

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.