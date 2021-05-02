Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs. 11,32,600 in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

The Odisha Police informed through a tweet and said that:

From morning of 01.05.2021 to morning of 02.05.2021, 6 cases regd, 13 people arrested, 288 vehicles seized, Rs. 11,32,600/- fine collected by #OdishaPolice for violation of #COVID19 guidelines.#Covid19 is still with us. Obey Covid rules, stay safe. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) May 2, 2021

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.