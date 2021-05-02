Odisha Police Collects Fines Worth Rs 11 Lakh In 24 Hrs

By WCE 2
covid enforcement drive odisha
Covid Enforcement Drive Odisha (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs. 11,32,600 in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

The Odisha Police informed through a tweet and said that:

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.

