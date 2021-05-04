Odisha Police Collects Fines Worth More Than Rs 22 Lakh In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs. 22,36,850 in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

As many as five cases have been registered, 19 people arrested and 511 vehicles seized.

The Odisha Police informed through a tweet and said that:

From morning of 03.05.2021 to morning of 04.05.2021, 5 cases regd, 19 people arrested, 511 vehicles seized, Rs. 22,36,850/- fine collected by #OdishaPolice for violation of #COVID19 guidelines.

The risk of #Covid19 threat is not yet over. Stay safe by obeying Covid guidelines. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) May 4, 2021

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.