Odisha Police Collects Fines Worth More Than Rs 22 Lakh In 24 Hrs

By WCE 2
covid enforcement drive odisha
Pic Credits: SP Kandhamal Twitter

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs. 22,36,850 in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

As many as five cases have been registered, 19 people arrested and 511 vehicles seized.

The Odisha Police informed through a tweet and said that:

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.

You might also like
State

Rehabilitation Centers For PwD Beggars In Capital City Of Odisha

State

Covid Crisis: Odisha Government Continues To Supply Oxygen

State

Odisha: Huge Crowds Witnessed In Front Of Liquor Shops Before Lockdown

State

Odisha Government Announces Summer Vacation For Higher Educational Institutions

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.