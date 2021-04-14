Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs 29, 04, 050 on the seventh day of Covid Enforcement Drive in the state.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against 9031 people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

Cumulatively, in seven days of the drive, fine amounting to Rs 2, 17, 49, 200 have been collected from 75,077 violators of Covid protocols.

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people. The cops will also go through the CCTV footage and impose fine on violators.

From morning of April 13 to morning of April 14, two cases have been registered, 14 people have been arrested, 652 vehicles have been seized and fine amounting to Rs. 28,00,200 have been collected for violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to observe Covid appropriate behaviour in order to curb the infection.