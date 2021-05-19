Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has collected fine amounting to Rs.20,37,000/- in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state.

In the last 24 hours Odisha Police has acted against people for violating mask usage and social distancing rules.

“From morning of 18.5.2021 to morning of 19.5.2021, 4 cases regd, 16 people arrested, 144 vehicles seized, Rs.20,37,000/- fine collected by Odisha Police for violation of COVID19 guidelines. Stay protected from Corona. There is no room for carelessness until there is a treatment.” informed the Odisha Police through a tweet.

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police has urged the the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.