Bhubaneswar: LockDown has been enforced in the State to check the increasing number of Covid 19 cases. On the second day of lockdown today, essential goods were available till 12 noon and later every small and big commercial centres were closed.

As per reports, Police have so far collected Rs. 15 crore by imposing fine on people who were found violating the rules and restrictions enforced. Police have collected fine amount of Rs. 6 crore from the people who were found without wearing a mask. Even 553 rule violators have also been arrested.

Odisha Government has taken many bold steps to check Covid 19 infection. Stress has been given on wearing of mask. Besides, Police have asked to make circles in front of shops so that the consumers can purchase essential goods, fruits, vegetables, eggs etc. by maintaining social distance.

Also, toll free numbers have been issued by Commissionerate Police Cuttack and Bhubaneswar so that citizens do not need to physically come down to the police stations for making complaint and to get permission for wedding or funeral events.