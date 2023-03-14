Odisha police cautions on making reels in public, Bhubaneswar DCP adds to it

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Tuesday cautioned people that making reels in public might lead to life threatening situations. The police has said that, with the hope of becoming famous on social media, some youths are risking their lives.

There have been regular cases and reports of incidents like making reels in dangerous places and accidents thereof all over Odisha.

The police further cautioned that due to this there is a possibility of accident and loss of life. The police further urged everyone, “as a responsible citizens”, people should not fall for such cheap popularity and avoid such dangerous activities.

To this the DCP of Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh has added, to be careful while making reels. The police will take strict action if the law of the land is violated. The DCP further added that, not to make reels in dangerous places.

He further added reels can be made in safe places one should avoid railway tracks, hilly terrain, and deep water areas. Misuse of social media shall draw strict punishment, he further added.