Odisha police caught on camera kicking minor tea seller in Bhubaneswar suspended

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Thursday suspended  the police personnel who was caught on camera thrashing a minor boy selling tea.

The accused PCR van personnel of Badagada police station was suspended on the basis of the CCTV footage and two others have been brought under the purview of investigation.

On June 29, the police team while patrolling in a PCR van in the Kesura area found the tea stall open and violating Covid-19 guidelines. Though a minor boy was present in the tea stall, the cops didn’t show any mercy on him. One of them started questioning and kicking the minor boy brutally.  Even they took away some personal belongings.

