Odisha police caught on camera kicking a minor tea seller in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: A PCR van personnel was caught on video kicking a minor tea seller in Kesura area under Sahid Nagar police limits of Bhubaneswar for allegedly opening shop and violating COVID-19 guidelines.

According to reports, the patrolling police reached the tea shop and one police personnel started questioning and kicking the minor boy when he found him violating Covid-19 norms and took away some personal belongings.

The minor sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Capital hospital for medical treatment.

The entire visual was captured in CCTV.

Even though it was in violation of the lockdown, the officer was expected to issue challans and not kick the food carts.

