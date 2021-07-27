Odisha police busts newborn trafficking racket in Rourkela, 7 arrested

By IANS
newborn trafficking racket
Image Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Five women are among seven people arrested from Odisha’s steel city Rourkela as police cracked a newborn babies trafficking racket flourishing across interstate borders, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials of Plant Site police station in Sundergarh district cracked the racket, following a complaint filed by one Seema Khuntia who alleged that her one and a half-year-old granddaughter was abducted.

Rourkela Additional SP, Bikram Keshari Bhoi said, “Eight out of seven involved in the crime have been arrested and their mobile phones have been seized. We found a lot of pictures of new born babies in their mobile phones, which indicate that they are involved in child trafficking.”

Related News

Team Of Officials Visit Mayurbhanj To Examine Forest Fire…

Odisha: Know How Police Cracked 22-Year-Old 1999 Gang Rape…

The baby was rescued from the possession of the accused persons, he said.

Many of those arrested belong to well-to-do families and they lured poor families in Rourkela with money and bought their children. They were getting up to Rs 4 lakh for selling a male baby and up to Rs 1 lakh for a girl child, police said.

Subsequently, they sold the children outside the state, especially in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, they said.

A case has been registered against and further investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Master Canteen attack: Commissionerate Police evacuates street vendors

State

Parlakhemundi ACF death: Bharat Vikas Parishad moves Orissa High court seeking CBI…

State

Youth commits suicide in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district

State

Odisha: Four injured in wild boar attack in Athagarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.