Odisha Police Bust Sundergarh Gaon Sathi Murder Case; 2 held

Sundergarh: Sundergarh Police in Odisha busted the gruesome murder case of Ramesh Singh, the Gaon Sathi of Karei Panchayat after 3 days of the crime. Two persons were arrested in this connection on Monday.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath briefed the press on Monday and informed about the findings of the gruesome murder.

As per reports, Karei Gram panchayat Gaon Sathi Ramesh Singh was missing on January 13. Accordingly, his elder brother filed a missing complaint in the Police Station on January 14 afternoon.

Later on the day one of the chopped hand of the deceased was found. As per reports, the locals found a dog wandering with the cut body part and hence informed Police about it. It was later identified by the deceased’s elder brother as the chopped hand of the deceased.

Soon after the incident Police swung into action and managed to recover the other body parts of the deceased one after one. The Fire department personnel searched in a pond near Bhawanipur and recovered another hand, a chopped leg and the chopped head of the deceased.

About the reason behind the crime Sundergarh SP said that as per the preliminary investigation, the deceased had illicit relation with a woman of the village for which the son-in-law of this woman had threatened Ramesh. On the fateful day the woman and her son-in-law hatched a plan for the crime. They invited Ramesh to the woman’s house for a party. They served them wine and later attacked with a sharp weapon.

Following the crime the two severed the dead body into six pieces and disposed of. Police arrested the woman and her son-in-law in this connection and further investigation of the case is underway.