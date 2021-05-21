Odisha Police Buries 2 Covid Bodies After Families Refuse

By WCE 2
odisha police buries covid body
Pic Credits: ANI

Mayurbhanj: In an appalling incident, two Covid bodies were left unattended by the family members due to fear in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

This incident has been reported from Khunta Town in Khunta Tehsil of Mayurbhanj under Khunta police station.

Since the, “families of Manoranjan Behera and Renubala Khatua refused to perform their last rites. We took them from their houses and buried them ritually” said the Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Khunta PS.

The families refused to touch them due to fear of Covid infection added the IIC.

You might also like
State

Odisha Records Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 27, Toll Rises To 2430

State

Cyclone Yash: Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal Very Likely To Intensify Into Storm By…

State

Odisha Reports 12,523 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details

State

4 Arrested And Ganja Worth 1.8 Ton Seized In Odisha, See Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.