Mayurbhanj: In an appalling incident, two Covid bodies were left unattended by the family members due to fear in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

This incident has been reported from Khunta Town in Khunta Tehsil of Mayurbhanj under Khunta police station.

Since the, “families of Manoranjan Behera and Renubala Khatua refused to perform their last rites. We took them from their houses and buried them ritually” said the Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Khunta PS.

The families refused to touch them due to fear of Covid infection added the IIC.