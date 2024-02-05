Odisha Police asks all to do these four things to avoid matrimonial fraud

Bhubaneswar: There’s no doubt that people’s work have become very easy and effective in this digital age. However, people also have become victims of different kinds of cyber frauds. One of such online fraud is matrimonial fraud. Amid the rising number of such fraud, Odisha Police has issued an important alert for the people.

On its X handle, the Cyber Crime of the State police said that Matrimonial fraud in the digital age encompasses various deceitful practices aimed at exploiting individuals seeking a life partner. Thus it has advised people to do four things to avoid falling prey to such matrimonial fraud.

Choose reputable matrimonial sites. Protest your personal information Trust your instinct Verify profile

The Cyber police, which says all to ‘be aware and be safe,’ also has issued a helpline number with the aim to help the people who become victim of such online fraud. The helpline number is 1930.