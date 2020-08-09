ASI dies of Covid-19

Odisha Police ASI dies of COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, posted at the Banpur police station in Odisha, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Sunday, informed the Superintendent of Police, Khordha.

The deceased has been identified as Muralidhar Baliarsingh.

In a tweet, Khordha SP expressed grief over the untimely death of Baliarsingh

” We deeply mourn the sad & untimely demise of our Covid warrior ASI Muralidhar Baliarsingh of G.munda BH, Banpur PS, who succumbed to COVID-19 during treatment.We salute his supreme sacrifice on the line of duty.May God give enough strength to the beavered family,” Khordha SP tweeted.

According to the State Health Dept, as many as 272  persons have succumbed to Covid-19 in the state so far.

