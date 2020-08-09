Khordha: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, posted at the Banpur police station in Odisha, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Sunday, informed the Superintendent of Police, Khordha.

The deceased has been identified as Muralidhar Baliarsingh.

In a tweet, Khordha SP expressed grief over the untimely death of Baliarsingh

” We deeply mourn the sad & untimely demise of our Covid warrior ASI Muralidhar Baliarsingh of G.munda BH, Banpur PS, who succumbed to COVID-19 during treatment.We salute his supreme sacrifice on the line of duty.May God give enough strength to the beavered family,” Khordha SP tweeted.

— S.P. Khordha (@spkhordha) August 9, 2020

According to the State Health Dept, as many as 272 persons have succumbed to Covid-19 in the state so far.