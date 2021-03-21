Odisha: Police ASI, Constable Suspended Over Murder Case

Rayagada: An Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Gudari Police Station along with a constable has been suspended with regard to a recent murder case that occurred at Naira village in Rayagada district.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivekananda Sharma reportedly suspended ASI Loknath Dora and Constable Bilasini Pradhan over the murder case.

It is to be noted here that one Kiran Takri was shot by some unidentified miscreant at Naira village under Gudari Police Station limits on March 13 for some unknown reason.

While investigating the murder case, cops had arrested as many as nine accused persons for their involvement in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.