Odisha Police ASI Arrested For Accepting Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Pahal police out-post has been caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division for demanding and accepting bribe on Thursday.

The arrested ASI has been identified as Pramod Kumar Pradhan.

Pradhan had reportedly demanded Rs 3,000 from complainant Sanjib Patry of Bhubaneswar in order to furnish a report in favour of the complainant in connection with a case relating to illegal construction over his land.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused ASI was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division in front of Pahal OP while demanding and accepting the undue advantage (bribe).

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Pradhan and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Pradhan, as well as wash of contacted portion of his pant, gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. His residential Government quarter at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar is being searched.

A case Under Section 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the cop and investigation is underway.

