Odisha Police arrests main accused in cocaine case

Bhubaneswar: A team of STF, Odisha Police with the assistance of STF, Utter Pradesh conducted a raid at Ghaziabad, (Utter Pradesh) and apprehended the main FIR named interstate absconding drug peddler namely Gulbesh Khan of Dharmapura in Uttar Pradesh wanted in STF PS case No. 09/2022 U/s. 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985.

In this case, on 12.04.2022, contraband Cocaine 202 grams was seized from the possession of two interstate drug peddlers namely Ravi of Naurangpura in Rajasthan and Sunny Kumar of Khadkhadi in Rajasthan. Earlier both the accused persons were arrested and forwarded to court.

The above-apprehended interstate accused Sk Hazarat was the main FIR named accused in the above-noted case, from whom the earlier arrested accused persons were procured the contraband Cocaine and was absconding since the occurrence.

After producing the accused in the local Court i.e. Addl. Civil Judge, Junior Division, Ghaziabad, step is being taken to produce the accused in the court of District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge of Khurda at Bhubaneswar.

Further investigation is underway.