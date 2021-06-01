Cuttack: Famous English poet Jayanta Mahapatra has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He has been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Since the past few days he was also suffering from age-related ailments. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit of SCB hospital said his relatives.

He was awarded a Padma Shri in 2009. Mahapatra is much appreciated for his poems such as Indian Summer and Hunger.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Odisha have wished him speedy recovery.