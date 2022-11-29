Odisha: POCSO court awards death penalty to 2 for rape and murder

Two convicts awarded death penalty in Odisha for killing and raping 8-year-old girl in 2014 in Jagatsinghpur district.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Jagatsinghpur: The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court on Tuesday awarded death penalty to two persons.

In a shocking and inhuman act, the two convicts had lured an 8-year-old girl with chocolate and gang-raped her before murdering her.

The POCSO Court awarded the death sentence in connection with gang rape and murder of a minor girl in the year 2014 in Jagtsinghpur district of Odisha.

