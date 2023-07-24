Odisha: Poacher escapes from hospital in Baripada

Baripada: A poacher has allegedly escaped from a hospital in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

The poacher escaped from Baripada hospital a day after being arrested by forest department employees, said reports.

The accused along with two others were arrested on Sunday, said reports but somehow he managed to flee from the custody on Monday.

A complaint has been lodged at the police station in Baripada. A manhunt has been initiated in this regard to catch the poachers.

A detailed report is awaited in this regard.