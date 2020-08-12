Odisha Plus Two Science Results Declared, Pass Percent At 70.21; Check Scores Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Plus Two Science results have been declared today.

The overall pass per percentage stands  at 70.21 % (Boys 39 % and Girls 31%), informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash .

The total number of students appeared this year 97,377. Out of which 68,374 students have passed  the examination.

25,339 students have secured first division, 24,121 students secured second division and 18,268 students have secured third division.

Nayagarh district registered highest pass percentage of 86.51 while Jharsuguda has recorded lowest pass percentage of 40.71

The results in 20 higher secondary schools are 100 perecent, while15 higher secondary schools have nil results

One can check the results on the official website:  www.orissaresults.nic.in at 12.30pm.

Earlier, the minister had said the results of Commerce streams will be announced in third week of August and the results of Arts stream will be declared in the last week of August.

For the remaining papers, the government has announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

