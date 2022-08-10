Odisha Plus Two results: Daily wager’s daughter from Kandhamal is the topper of Rama Devi Women’s HS School 

Bhubaneswar: Neither poverty nor any other factor can become a hindrance for an individual in achieving his/her goal when he/she works hard with all dedication. Manisha Pradhan of Nilakandara Sahi in Daringbadi of Odisha’s Kandhamal district has proven it by becoming the topper of Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School in Bhubaneswar.

Sixteen-year-old Manisha Pradhan, who had appeared in the Plus Two annual exam in Arts Stream this year, has secured 554 marks out of 600. She is the topper of the women’s college. Smrutirekha Mohanty (547/600) and Subhasini Behera (538/600) were placed in the second and third positions respectively.

Here is the table of marks awarded to Manisha Pradhan:

While narrating her story of success and expressing happiness over her success in the exam, Manisha Pradhan said, “I had to face lots of problems due to poverty. At a time I did not have money to pay even the mess fees which is why I had to give fines. However, my elder sister always used to boost me morally.

“I was scared when the results were declared but was so happy after knowing that I was the topper of the college. I could not believe myself as I had got more marks than my expectations,” she said adding “I give credit to my family members and the teachers.”

Manisha is the daughter of Bisikesan Pradan (Prabha), who works as a daily labourer, and Santoshini Pradhan, who sells stationery items roadside.

Though Manisha’s father Bisikesan has studied upto only class three and reeling under poverty, never neglected in providing proper education to his children that includes 5 daughters and 1 son.

Now he is delighted over Manisha’s achievement as he says “We are extremely happy that my daughter has made us proud. We had never thought in our wildest dream that she, being from a very rural and backward area of Kandhamal district, can become the topper of one of the reputed colleges in the State Capital City- Bhubaneswar.” “I thank the teachers and staff who educated her and helped her in securing the mark in Plus Two.

It is to be noted here that Manisha’s elder sister Runita Pradhan is also a scholar and University Gold Medalist of Utkal University. While speaking about Manisha’s success, Runita said, “We are extremely happy and proud of her achievement. She had worked hard for her exam. I thank all her teachers for helping her in achieving 554 marks out of 600 the total mark.”

Runita Pradhan got the gold medal for securing the highest CGPA in the P.G. Examination of 2021 in Politcal Science, Sonali Deo Memorial Gold medal for securing the highest CGPA under CBCS in the P.G. Examination of 2021 in Political Science and Gagan Behari Chand Memorial Gold Medal for securing highest CGPA under CBCS in the M.A. Examination in Political Science, 2021 along with Banamali Patnaik cash prize of Rs 2000 for securing highest CGPA under CBCS in the P.G. Examination of 2021 in Political Science.

Meanwhile, congratulations have started to pour in for Manisha from people from all walks of life.