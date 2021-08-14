Odisha Plus two arts,vocational results 2021 declared out, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declared results of Plus II Arts, Vocational Examination Results 2021 on Saturday.

The results were announced at the CHSE office through virtual mode at 1.00 PM. The students can check their scores on the two official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The Students can get valuable information regarding results from helpline number 0674-2301098, informs Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Total 1,89,363 candidates had appeared in the examination in Arts stream, of which 1,86,685 candidates have successfully cleared the annual intermediate examination this year. The pass percentage stands at 98.58%.

Of total examinees, 30,510 have scored first division, 46,101 in second division and 10074 students have passed the examination with third division.

The CHSE had earlier announced the results of Commerce and Science streams on July 31, 2021.