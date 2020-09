Odisha Plus Two Arts Result On Sep 5; Informs Minister Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: The Plus-two Arts results will be declared on September 5 at 4 pm, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das today.

Plus-two results of Science stream was published on August 12 by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha.

On August 19 CHSE published the Plus-two results of Commerce stream.