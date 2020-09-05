Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today; Know Where And How To Check

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the results of Plus Two Arts today. As many as 2,18,800 candidates had appear the CHSE Plus Two Arts exam this year.

The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results 2020 for Arts will be announced at 4 PM.

The candidates can visit the official website – orissaresults.nic.in – to check their Odisha Plus Two result 2020. They will be able to check their results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Around 2,25,000 candidates will get their CHSE Plus Two Arts result today.

How To Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: