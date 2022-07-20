Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022: Application Process To Begin At 11 am Today

Bhubaneswar: The online application process for Plus two admissions in Odisha colleges will begin today. The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the same on July 16.

The online applications will be available till 11.45 pm of August 10. The interested students can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) official website.

Students can apply for various streams including Arts, Science, Commerce, Upashastri and Vocational streams in all Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) of the State affiliated with CHSE, Odisha.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have passed the High School Certificate (HSC) examination from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha or its equivalent boards.

Procedure:

Applicants shall apply online by registering themselves on the SAMS portal (www.samsodisha .govt.in).

The applicants are advised to read the Common Prospectus (CP) carefully filling the online Common Application Form (CAF).

Applicants must retain the print-out of application form ad payment receipt after successful submission of the CAF for future reference.

The Common Application Form fee must be paid through online mode.

All relevant documents are to be verified at the selected Higher Secondary School at the time of admission only.

Application fee for general category is Rs 200, for ST & SC category is Rs 100.

It is to be noted that as the results of CBSE and ICSE have not yet been released, the last date of application for admission is likely to be postponed if necessary.