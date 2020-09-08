Odisha Plus Three First Year Admissions 2020 Begins

Bhubaneswar: Admissions process for Plus Three First Year Science, Arts, Commerce and Self-financing is begging from today.

Students can apply online by filling up the Common Application Form on the official website of the Higher Education Department http://dheodisha.gov.in/Higher-Education/ or https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/.

The admission process will continue till September 22.

The applicants have been advised to call toll free number – 155335 or 1800 345 6770 if they face any problem while filling up their forms.

The first merit list for +3 First Year admissions will be released at 11 am on September 28 and the selected students will have to make the online payment of the admission fees between September 28 and October 1.

The first phase of the admission will be conducted between September 29 and October 2.