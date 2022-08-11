Odisha: Plus Three Admission Process To Begin Today, Details Here
Bhubaneswar: The plus three admission process in government colleges in Odisha has begun today.
The Higher Education Department issued notification for admission into Plus Three degree colleges across Odisha on August 8, 2022.
According to the notification, the Online Common Application Form (CAF) will be made available in the website www.samsodisha. gov. in from August 11, 2022 (11 AM).
The eligible students can apply till August 25, 2022.
Here is the dateline of Plus Three first-year admission:
- Availability of the Online Common Application Form (CAF) in the website www.samsodisha.gov.in: August 11, 2022 (11:00 AM)
- Last date of applying online CAF through www.samsodisha.gov.in: August 25, 2022 (11.45 PM)
- Publication of First Selection Merit List: August 31, 2022 (11:00 AM)
- Admission and online data updation of admitted students in First Selection (Data updation shall continue upto 07:00 PM on 5th Sep-2022): 2nd-Sep-2022 to 5th-Sep-2022 (upto 05:00 PM) (Except Sunday).
- Filling up of Slide-Up Option Form online by admitted students: 2nd -Sep-2022 to 5th Sep-2022 (11:45 PM)
- Publication of Second Selection Merit List: 11thSep-2022 (11:00 AM)
- Admission and online data updation of admitted students in Second Selection (Data updation shall continue upto 07:00 PM on 14th-Sep-2022): 12th-Sep-2022 to 14th-Sep-2022 (05:00 PM)
- Publication of vacant seats in SAMS website and Institution e-space of Higher Education Institutions: 16th Sep-2022 (02:00 PM)