Odisha: Plus Three Admission Process To Begin Today, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The plus three admission process in government colleges in Odisha has begun today.

The Higher Education Department issued notification for admission into Plus Three degree colleges across Odisha on August 8, 2022.

According to the notification, the Online Common Application Form (CAF) will be made available in the website www.samsodisha. gov. in from August 11, 2022 (11 AM).

The eligible students can apply till August 25, 2022.

Here is the dateline of Plus Three first-year admission: