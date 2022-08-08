Odisha: Plus Three admission process to begin from August 11, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department today issued notification for admission into Plus Three degree colleges across Odisha.

According to the notification, the Online Common Application Form (CAF) will be made available in the website www.samsodisha. gov. in from August 11 (11 AM).

The eligible students can apply till August 25, 2022.

Here is the dateline of Plus Three first-year admission: