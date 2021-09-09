Odisha Plus Three Admission: 1st selection cut-off list released, check details

Bhubaneswar: The first selection cut-off list of Plus Three admission in Odisha has been released this evening. The Higher Education department of the State government released the 1st cut-off mark on its official website.

According to reports, as many as 1,68,537 students of the total 2,44,252 candidates who had applied, have been selected in the first phase.

Candidates can check the +3 Degree Selection 2021 Merit List at the SAMS Odisha, School & Mass Higher Education Department website (https://samsodisha.gov.in/)

The selected candidates will have to take admission at the allotted institutions/colleges from September 13 to September 16, 2021 (5.00 PM).

The updation of slide-up option from online by the admitted students during first round of admission will be done between September 13 and 16, 2021 (11.45 PM).

The data updation of admitted students including error reporting in the e-space (for first round admission) by the respective institutions will be made from September 13 to 16, 2021 (7 PM).

Accordingly, the intimation letter will be issued to the selected candidates, mentioning the date and time of reporting for taking admission at the respective institutions.

The second +3 merit list for Degree + 3 Commerce, Arts, Science courses will be published on September 21, 2021.

It is to be noted here that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had declared the results of the Arts and Vocational streams on August 14. The overall pass percentage in the Vocational course was 99.16 percent while the pass percentage of the Arts students was 98.58 per cent.

The CHSE had earlier declared the +2 Science and Commerce results on July 31. The overall pass percentage was 95.15 per cent and 94.96 per cent in Science and Commerce respectively.